App for technical education

Islamabad : The government is motivating youths to get quality technical skills to earn a respectable livelihood within the country and abroad, said parliamentary secretary for federal education and professional training Wajiha Akram on Friday.

"We (government) are taking all necessary steps to promote quality technical and professional education in the country to address unemployment," she told a ceremony held here to launch a study on 'adolescent girls voices on enhancing their own productivity in Pakistan'.

The study was launched by the Population Council with the support of the UNICEF.

The parliamentary secretary said the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission was set to launch an app to connect youths especially women for getting technical education at home.

She said the government was facing many challenges in the education sector and most of them were relating to the women.

Wajiha Akram also said efforts were underway for the enrollment of out-of-school Children, provision of quality education and introduction of the uniform education system.

She called for a change in people's typical behavior and mindset about women. The parliamentary secretary called for women's empowerment through the creation of more livelihood opportunities. She regretted that the exact facts and figures of the issues of women were not available.