‘Tevta working for jobs for trained people’

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairman Ali Salman Siddique has said the authority will play its role in realisation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of provision of jobs to the people trained by Tevat. Addressing a meeting of Tevta senior officers, principals of Lahore division Tevta Institutes and others, he said internship for students in industry would be ensured for strengthening relationship with the industry. He said Punjab Minister for Industries Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal would be requested to consider legislation for the purpose through the provincial assembly if required. Ali Salman Siddique said provision of jobs to students on completion of courses was the top priority of Tevta. He directed the officers concerned to strengthen relationship with industry and prepare the courses in accordance with the industries’ demands.