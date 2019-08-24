close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 24, 2019

Indian soldier killed in LoC clash

National

AFP
August 24, 2019

HELD SRINAGAR: An Indian soldier was killed in clash with Pakistani forces on the Line of Control (LoC), Indian military said Friday. The Indian soldier was manning a post in mountainous Rajouri district Friday when he came under fire from across the border, local media reports claimed. A New Delhi-based Indian Army spokesman confirmed the incident to AFP.

The death was the fourth claimed by the Indian side since the August 5 decision to strip the IHK’s special constitutional status. Pakistan’s military has said five people, including three soldiers, have died in shelling by Indian forces.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan