Indian soldier killed in LoC clash

HELD SRINAGAR: An Indian soldier was killed in clash with Pakistani forces on the Line of Control (LoC), Indian military said Friday. The Indian soldier was manning a post in mountainous Rajouri district Friday when he came under fire from across the border, local media reports claimed. A New Delhi-based Indian Army spokesman confirmed the incident to AFP.
The death was the fourth claimed by the Indian side since the August 5 decision to strip the IHK’s special constitutional status. Pakistan’s military has said five people, including three soldiers, have died in shelling by Indian forces.
