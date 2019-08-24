Szabul appoints Justice Qazi Khalid Ali as emeritus professor

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law (Szabul) on Friday in its 14th syndicate meeting appointed the former vice chancellor (VC) of the Szabul, Justice Qazi Khalid Ali, as an emeritus professor for a lifetime.

The meeting was chaired by the Szabul Vice Chancellor Justice Zia Perwez. Justice Mehmood Ahmed Khan of the Sindh High Court (SHC), Boards and Universities Secretary Muhammad Riazuddin, Additional Secretary Law Rubina Asif, Szabul officials and others were present on the occasion.

Ali, a former judge of the SHC, founded Szabul, the country’s first law university, after the Szabul Act was passed by the Sindh Assembly in 2013. He served the varsity as its founding VC until he was appointed as Chairman Federal Service Tribunal by the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice on April 22, 2019.

During his tenure, the Szabul was established in a Model Girls College building in Clifton and an additional block was later constructed at the City Campus to accommodate increasing number of students. Besides extensions, the construction of main campus, named after Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, was started on a 14-acre piece of land in Korangi. The building of the main campus was being readied to start 2019-20 academic session.

The founding VC played a key role in forging collaboration with the University of Northampton (UoN) in the field of higher education in various disciplines, including law. As a result of his untiring efforts, a memorandum of understanding was reached by both the varsities in the beginning of 2019 under which the Szabul students of LLB and LLM would be awarded degrees by the UoN after completing a one-year study in the UK and completing the rest of the credit hours in Pakistan.

In recognition of his services for legal education, former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar presented a lifetime achievement award to Ali in a ceremony held in Karachi. The Supreme Court of Pakistan, in its judgment in the Pakistan Bar Council vs the Federation of Pakistan and others, expressed dismay on the overall decline in the standard of law education in the country. The court, however, acknowledged and appreciated the standard of law education maintained at the Szabul and asked Ali to maintain the standard and quality of education.