PTI team visits Gilgit-Baltistan today

ISLAMABAD: A three-member delegation of PTI will visit Gilgit-Baltistan today (Friday) and hold meetings with party workers and members of the local cabinet.

According to details released by the Central Media Department, the delegation includes Secretary General Aamir Kayani, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani and Babar Awan. During the visit, the delegation will meet with party workers and members of the provincial cabinet. Later, there will be a Workers Convention.

On reaching Gilgit, party workers will welcome the delegation. The three leaders will address the workers convention at 11am in the morning, which will be attended by party officials and provincial cabinet members in large numbers.

Secretary General Aamir Kayani, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Iftikhar Durrani and Babar Awan’s visit will include delegation-level meetings and meeting with journalists at the Press Club.

The delegation will also address the workers convention on 24th August in Astor. According to the schedule, on August 25, the delegation comprising senior leaders will visit Skardu and participate in meetings and conventions with workers, including local party leaders.