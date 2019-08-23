Sri Lanka to host Asian U-19 cricket in Sept

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Sri Lanka will host the 8-nation Under-19 Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup from September 5 to 14.The tournament will be played in the traditional 50-over format. Pakistan, India, Afghanistan and Kuwait will be in Group A while Group B will comprise hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and UAE.Pakistan to kick off their campaign from September 5 against Afghanistan and will face India on September 7.
