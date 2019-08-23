Sarfaranga cold desert rally starts today

ISLAMABAD: The third edition of Sarfaranga cold desert rally 2019 is set to be held at World’s highest cold desert in Gilgit-Baltistan from August 23.

Sarfaranga is the world’s highest cold desert, situated at a height of 7,500 feet. Besides participation of national level professional drivers and adventure lovers, international racing enthusiasts are also eager to participate in the rally. Various cultural and sports activities including polo matches, Zakh competition and cultural shows will also be organised during the three-day event.

The vehicles of Sarfaranga desert rally will be hoisting flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to express solidarity with people of occupied valley.Sixty jeeps and forty motor bikes have been registered for the rally so far to compete for the prize money of PKR 3.5 million.

Serena Hotels under its Adventure Diplomacy Initiative has been the lead partner of Government of Gilgit Baltistan since the beginning and this is the third consecutive year of collaboration.