Transfer of 3 doctors in Charsadda protested

CHARSADDA: The employees of the Health Department Thursday protested the transfer of three doctors from the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The protest was staged on the call of the provincial and young doctors associations. Talking to reporters, the representatives of the doctors association alleged that the Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Abid Hussain was involved in corruption and harassment of the women doctors and other female staff at the hospital.

They asked the National Accountability Bureau to probe the irregularities committed allegedly by the MS at the hospital.

When contacted, MS Dr Abid Hussain denied the charges, saying that the provincial Health Department had ordered the transfer of three doctors including Dr Maria, Dr Tariq and Dr Ahmed Zeb.

He adding that the doctors’ associations gave a strike call soon after the transfer order. Dr Abid Hussain said the young doctors used various tactics to force him to make duty-rota according to their choice. He alleged most of them used to ask for undue promotion and kickbacks in the purchase of medicines.

The patients suffered due to the strike at the out-patient department and operation theatre. They expressed anguish over the state of affairs at the hospital.