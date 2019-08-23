QAU shows solidarity with Kashmiris

Islamabad : The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) celebrated Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Thursday.

The Directorate of Student Affairs, QAU organized a flag hoisting ceremony followed by an event with student performance to show solidarity with Kashmir.

Addressing the ceremony Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood said Kashmiris are suffering under the control of the fascist, racist Hindu. He said there is a challenge to sensitize the international community regarding Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University urged the participants to raise their voice to support Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom. He said the QAU faculty and students will effectively present Pakistan's narrative regarding Kashmir at international level.