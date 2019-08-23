IGP directs for tight security during Muharram

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police on Thursday reviewed security arrangements in connection with Muharram ul Harram and decided to enhance vigilance and patrolling in the various areas for foolproof security.

The security arrangements were discussed in a meeting presided over by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and was attended among others by all Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Assistant Inspectors General of Policce, Senior Superintendents of Police and Superintendents of Police. All wings of Islamabad police were given directions to ensure complete coordination for success of this plan.

The IGP directed DIG (Operations) to himself supervise all security arrangements in connection with Muharram-ul-Haram. He also directed all police officials to maintain close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions in Muharram-ul-Haram.

Following the directions of IGP to put effective security arrangements in place, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed also conducted a meeting at Rescue 15 which was attended among others by SP (Investigation), all Zonal SP, SDPOs and SHOs.

The DIG (Operations) directed for strict security arrangements on gatherings and special checking of participants. He said that it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of Majalis and processions through metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees, the DIG (Operations) maintained.

He directed to launch effective search operation as well as combing activities in the slum areas of the city and enhance vigilance at all entrance points of the city. All SPs were asked to monitor search operations themselves and inform their high ups on daily basis about progress in this regard.

The DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed also ordered to make proper light arrangements after negotiations with concerned authorities and also to weed out bushes in the various areas in the vicinity of worship places.

The police Commandoes along with vehicles would perform the security duties at Imambargahs arranging religious gatherings.

He said that it should be ensured that processions would pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He also directed for effective patrolling and use of commando vehicles for the purpose.

He directed for maintaining close coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and staff. The DIG (Operations) said that walk through gates must be installed at all entry and exit points of Majalis and processions and it should be covered through large strength of policemen. He also asked all officials to take steps to curb wall chalking or pasting posters, which may hurt sentiments of people.

Patrolling officers must conduct visit of all the routes of Muharram processions and Imambargahs and rooftops to be covered by the police officials. The IGP said that lady Police should be deputed for the female gatherings while police officers and Jawans would perform security duties outside the Imambargahs.

He said that police officials should get the complete bio-data of those volunteers performing security duties. Peace committees should be asked to ensure that no stranger is allowed to stay in the worship places for security reasons during the month of Muharram.