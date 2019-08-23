Distinction

The Punjab Group of Colleges outshone with outstanding academic performance by its brilliant students in the recently announced Federal Board intermediate results, 2019.

With three overall positions, the students of Punjab Group of Colleges bagged nine top positions out of total 15 positions. Maryam Javaid, Aqsa Mustafa and Hamna Farooq notched up first, second and third position, respectively, while being in the same positions in Pre-Medical Group too. In Commerce Group, Muqaddas Meharban, Tasmia Imtiaz and Bushra Mahbood of Punjab Group of Colleges clean swept by securing first, second and third position, respectably. In Pre-Engineering Group, Zainab Ghauri stood first while in Humanities and General Science groups, Suffa and Fatima Sahar both secured second position. The position holder students attributed their success to Almighty Allah’s blessings, parents’ prayers and teachers’ excellent coaching and guidance.