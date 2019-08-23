Crackdown on profiteers ordered

LAHORE: Price control committee of Punjab expressed its serious concern over artificial hike in the prices of sugar and decided to undertake severe crackdown against hoarders, illegal profiteers and those who were found involved in creating artificial price-hike.

The decision was made in a meeting of price control committee chaired by Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal under the directive of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to review the prices of essential commodities and performance of price control magistrates.

Provincial Minister Nauman Akhtar Langrial, Samiullah Chaudhry, spokesman for Punjab government Dr Shahbaz Gill, Muhammad Akram Chaudhry and secretaries of the departments concerned attended the meeting.

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that shopkeepers found involved in artificial inflation should be put behind the bars. The minister said implementation of laws would have to be ensured by getting out in the field without wasting further time. Those found involved in inflation and hoarding do not deserve any concession and will be dealt with an iron hand.

The minister directed the price control magistrates, officers of market committees and the departments concerned that they should perform their duties with devotion. The minister said that the process of auction in open markets and wholesale markets should be monitored with the help of modern technology.