20,000 hujaj return home

Islamabad: Over 20,000 hujaj including 14,000 government and 6,000 private have returned Pakistan after performing the sacred religious obligation. According to spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Minister Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has also returned home. Meanwhile ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahimi AlZaabi met with Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and discussed matters of mutual interest. The ambassador invited the minister to attend international Interfaith Harmony conference scheduled to be held in UAE in mid of November.