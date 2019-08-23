Tax offices asked to ensure cleanliness

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday issued directives to all offices of Inland Revenue and Pakistan Customs to ensure a clean and friendly environment in the offices across the country.

According to the directives, all the offices of Inland Revenue and Pakistan Customs should maintain the highest level of cleanliness. Sitting areas for visitors should be clean and well lit. Parking space for officers should be clearly marked and there should be reserved parking space for visiting taxpayers, tax practitioners, lawyers, chartered accountants and other visitors.

The FBR directed the offices to extend necessary courtesy and respect to visiting taxpayers. In this regard, all sitting areas specified for visitors should have ample seating arrangements with the availability of clean drinking water.

“Keeping in view the overall security situation, each field office must chalk out a detailed security plan, which must be strictly adhered to.” The FBR also said all security cameras should be made operational and video feed must be constantly monitored. The FBR also directed the offices to contribute towards tree plantation campaign of the government by planting trees in their offices and residential colonies.