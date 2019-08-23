close
Fri Aug 23, 2019
AFP
August 23, 2019

Ban lifted

Business

Fishermen prepare their fishing net in Teknaf. Bangladesh removed the first-ever 65 day ban on fishing on July 23. Thousands of fishermen were impacted by the decision as they were left without a source of income. Hilsa, a kind of herring, used to be abundant in the waters along the Bay of Bengal but stocks have declined in recent decades due to overfishing. Bangladesh is responsible for about 60 percent of the total catch globally and the market for hilsa is worth more than $2 billion.

