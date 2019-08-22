Mainstreaming madaris bearing positive results

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said that ongoing efforts to bring Madaris in mainstream national education system has brought positive results and opened avenues for Madaris students to excel in contemporary career streams.

He was speaking to high achiever students in intermediate exams belonging to Ittehad-e-Tanzeemat-e-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP) from all over Pakistan who accompanied by parents and teachers met the COAS at the General Headquarters.

Thirteen students, including four girls, belonging to the ITMP achieved top positions in various boards. The COAS congratulated the students for securing top positions in various disciplines. He urged students to continue working hard and contribute towards prosperous and progressive Pakistan and be part of society as useful citizens. The army chief also lauded the efforts and commitment of parents and teachers for providing environment to students to help achieve such distinctions.

Later, the COAS gave prizes to high achievers and souvenirs to parents and teachers in recognition of their efforts. Students thanked the COAS for providing them this opportunity and recognition of their achievements.

Teachers, who are qualified Ulema from different schools of thought, including Qari Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari and others were invited to the ceremony. The event was part of acknowledgement and commitment of mainstreaming of Madaris in national education system and give boost to efforts in this direction.

Meanwhile, General Bajwa visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah and Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), the ISPR said.

At POF, the COAS inaugurated Urea Formaldehyde Moulding Compound (UFMC) Plant at Wah Nobel Chemicals Factory. The project was completed in eight months. This new plant is equipped with latest and most economical silver catalyst technology, which will reduce production cost.

General Bajwa also visited POF display centre where new defence products were showcased. The COAS appreciated the achievements of Research and Development Department of POF.

The COAS stressed upon the management of POF to adopt proactive approach for entering into joint ventures with foreign countries as well as private sector and bringing diversification to its product range.

At HIT, the army chief was shown defence manufacturing facilities including upgradations of various tanks. The COAS appreciated efforts and contributions of POF and HIT in manufacturing defence and security equipment at par with international standards making defence capability robust and self-reliant.