Resistance leaders call for anti-India marches in IHK

HELD SRINAGAR: Resistance leaders have urged the people of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) to defy curfew and other restrictions and join “big marches” against India’s illegal moves in the disputed territory, the Kashmir Media Services (KMS) reported on Wednesday.

The appeal was made through posters that appeared overnight in Srinagar streets asking people to come out of their houses to thwart the New Delhi’s designs to change Kashmir’s demography by flooding it with outsiders.

The posters urged clerics to raise the issue during their Friday sermons. The leaders said every person, young and old, men and women, should march to convey to India as well as the world that the Kashmiris would not accept Indian occupation over their territory and the imposition of a Hindu culture.

Meanwhile, Indian troops killed a Kashmiri youth in Baramulla town as curfew and communication blackout entered 17th day on Wednesday, the KMS reported.The youth identified as Momin Ahmad Goojri was killed during an operation jointly launched by Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group in Kakarhamam area of the town.

In the same area, an Indian police officer was killed and a constable of Special Operation Group was injured in an attack. The troops launched a similar operation in Pulwama area. At least 40 people were arrested during house raids by the troops in different areas of Srinagar.

Three Kashmiri youths were also arrested by Indian police in Chandigarh city of India. Several people were injured during clashes with the troops in Srinagar, Pulwama and other areas of the valley when they flouted curfew and staged protests against the scrapping of special status of Kashmir by the Indian government.

A foreign news agency quoting families and hospital sources reported that at least three people were killed and over hundred injured in troops’ firing on protesters over the past two weeks. Curfew and other restrictions continued for the 17th day on Wednesday, creating a famine-like situation for the entire besieged population in occupied Kashmir valley and Pirpanchal and Chenab valleys.

Indian forces have blocked roads with barricades and concertina wires. The authorities also continue to impose information blockade as TV channels and internet links remain snapped and online editions of newspapers suspended since August 5 when the BJP government revoked Kashmir’s special status. Over 10,000 people have been arrested by the occupation authorities, the KMS reported.

On the other hand, the Kashmiris are being denied accommodation in hotels in Delhi on the order of Indian government after abrogation of Article 370. Some affected Kashmiri people shared their stories on the social networking sites as how Narendra Modi government has directed hotel management in New Delhi to deny accommodation to people from occupied Kashmir.