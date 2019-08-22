Faculty of women colleges trained in multiple disciplines

PESHAWAR: The closing ceremony of Faculty Professional Development Training Project, a mega training project under the patronage of Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) was held at Pakistan Academy for Rural Development.

The ceremony was attended by SBBWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana, Chairman of the PDF, Muhammad Bilal Sethi, Director General Rural Academy, Farah Hamid Khan, Director, Higher Education Department, Abdul Wahab Khan and others.

A press release said the project was aimed at improving the standard of education at the college level. It equips teachers with emerging trends in teaching.

The particular stress is on the BS programmes which have been incorporated at the college level besides encouraging research and higher education of girls in the underprivileged areas.

The project was initiated in May 2018. It trained principals and faculty members of the government women colleges in multiple disciplines.

Holding training projects for lecturers and principals of the merged tribal districts is a noteworthy aspect of the project.

The project was divided into four stages and it targeted a total of 34 institutes and 150 women participants.