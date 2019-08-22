Merit is foundation of Naya Pakistan: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said merit is the foundation of the Naya Pakistan and it will be promoted at every level.

He stated this on the occasion of inaugurating the new examination centre of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) at Johar Town on Wednesday. The chief minister also examined the security arrangements and other facilities at the centre. The four-storey examination centre has been established on an area of 10 kanal at a cost of Rs36 crore and it has 24 exam halls for around 5,000 candidates.

The chief minister expressed the hope that digital information system would help the candidates seek necessary information and added that the same latest system should also be adopted in other departments.

He said the role of PPSC was pivotal in bringing out talented candidates having a passion for public service. He said that only those nations which encourage and promote merit-based talent excelled. The government has promoted a merit-based culture and recruitment are being made purely on merit, he added.

PPSC Chairman Lt-Gen. (r) Maqsood Ahmad, PPSC members and others were also present. Meanwhile, the chief minister presided over a meeting at his office in which proposals regarding fixing new support prices of sugarcane and wheat were reviewed.

The chief minister said the interests of sugarcane and wheat growers would be protected by the government. He directed the officers concerned to conduct a comprehensive survey for estimating the production cost for fixing new support prices. He said the farmers would also be consulted and given full price for their hard work.

The PTI government has ensured payment of more than 99.7 per cent of past dues to sugarcane growers and it is a farmer-friendly government in real sense, the chief minister said. Meanwhile, farmers will be given subsidy and other incentives through a credit card programme as the government is working for the promotion of agriculture sector as well as for enhancing the income of the farmers; Usman Buzdar said. He said the Punjab government would fulfil its commitment of change through new agriculture policy. Provincial ministers Malik Nauman Langrial, Samiullah Chaudhry, Muhammad Aslam Iqbal, secretaries of finance, food and industries departments and others attended the meeting.

The government has planned to issue Sehat Insaf cards to religious scholars and seminaries’ students in phases and the chief minister has sought proposals to finalise the programme. Mutahida Ulema Board Chairman Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday. It was decided that a conference of noted religious scholars of all schools of thought would be held in Lahore and it would be addressed by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that contacts with the religious scholars were being strengthened for interfaith harmony and Ulema will be consulted in Muharram-ul-Haram. He assured that every possible step would be taken to make effective the Mutahida Ulema Board and said that consultations with the religious scholars will be welcomed in socio-administrative matters. He said the Punjab government gave importance to the opinion of the religious scholars and their role in countering extremism was praiseworthy.