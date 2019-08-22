RTO Lahore issues 2,100 notices

LAHORE: The regional tax office under an enforcement drive launched after sifting the data of industrial and commercial connections retrieved from the power and gas utilities has so far issued 2,100 notices for compulsory sales tax registration, an official said on Wednesday.

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, RTO-II, Lahore in a statement said that unregistered businesses with industrial and commercial utility connections should voluntarily get themselves registered to contribute their share in national income.

He said the registration drive had been extended to 942 brick kiln units operating in the outskirts of Lahore and Districts of Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib.

“They are liable to be registered and have been apprised of the fixed monthly sales tax regime introduced in Finance Act, 2019,” the tax official said. He said the data of 8,212 motor vehicles of 2400cc and above had been obtained out of which 4,066 owners had been shortlisted for further scrutiny including non-filers.