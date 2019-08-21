CM wants to promote transparency: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Minister Raja Basharat has said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wants to promote transparency by eradicating corruption from every department while fiscal matters of LWMC of previous government stand in precarious state and resultantly national exchequer has suffered heavy losses. He was presiding over a meeting held under the directive of the chief minister at Civil Secretariat here Tuesday. The meeting reviewed present business model of LWMC. The LWMC administration gave a briefing about initial allocation of budget till now, assets and its operation. Board of Directors Chairman Riaz remarked that LWMC had become a hub of corruption where even minor work was being awarded on heavy contract. Raja Basharat said that Lakhodair landfill had not been constructed according to the agreed terms and conditions which had been causing environmental pollution and affecting underground water.