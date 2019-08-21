PHF calls players for fitness camp

KARACHI: A fitness training camp will be established at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, from August 25 to Improve the stamina of players, PHF announced on Tuesday. The following players have been directed to report to Camp Commandant Khwaja Junaid:

Mubashar Ali - SSGC, Aleem Bilal – WAPDA, Asad Aziz- Navy, Rizwan Ali - WAPDA, Sameen – MPCL, Sohail Manzoor – WAPDA, Ammad Shakeel Butt - NBP, Abu Bakar Mahmood – NBP, Azfar Yaqoob – SSGC, Faisal Qadir - NBP, Junaid Manzoor – NBP, Toseeq Arshad- WAPDA, Sikander Mustafa-WAPDA, Shan Irshad – NBP, Junaid Kamal – NBP, Ali Shan- SSGC, Hammad Anjum – PIA, Rana Waheed- WAPDA, Atiq Arshad- NBP, Ali Aziz- WAPDA, Atif Mushtaq – NBP, Tazeem ul Hassan – MPCL, Arslan Ray – Army, Khizer Akhtar – WAPDA, Rana Suhail Riaz – SSGC, M. Adeel- SSGC, Sami Ullah – WAPDA, Moin Shakeel- SSGC, Suleman – WAPDA, Adeel Khan - WAPDA and Ashar Tariq – Punjab.