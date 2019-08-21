close
Wed Aug 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

PHF calls players for fitness camp

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2019

KARACHI: A fitness training camp will be established at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, from August 25 to Improve the stamina of players, PHF announced on Tuesday. The following players have been directed to report to Camp Commandant Khwaja Junaid:

Mubashar Ali - SSGC, Aleem Bilal – WAPDA, Asad Aziz- Navy, Rizwan Ali - WAPDA, Sameen – MPCL, Sohail Manzoor – WAPDA, Ammad Shakeel Butt - NBP, Abu Bakar Mahmood – NBP, Azfar Yaqoob – SSGC, Faisal Qadir - NBP, Junaid Manzoor – NBP, Toseeq Arshad- WAPDA, Sikander Mustafa-WAPDA, Shan Irshad – NBP, Junaid Kamal – NBP, Ali Shan- SSGC, Hammad Anjum – PIA, Rana Waheed- WAPDA, Atiq Arshad- NBP, Ali Aziz- WAPDA, Atif Mushtaq – NBP, Tazeem ul Hassan – MPCL, Arslan Ray – Army, Khizer Akhtar – WAPDA, Rana Suhail Riaz – SSGC, M. Adeel- SSGC, Sami Ullah – WAPDA, Moin Shakeel- SSGC, Suleman – WAPDA, Adeel Khan - WAPDA and Ashar Tariq – Punjab.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports