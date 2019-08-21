Continuation in service of COAS lauded

ISLAMABAD: Business community Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for three-year increase in the service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Former president of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Shahid Rasheed Butt said Imran Khan has taken an excellent decision keeping in view the situation in Kashmir and other internal and regional challenges.

Talking to the business community, he said that Pakistan is facing many serious challenges in the wake of the Kashmir issue, Afghan peace process and India’s war frenzy and in such circumstances continuation in the tenure of the COAS was needed.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that Modi was trying to destroy the region’s peace, disrupt the Afghan peace process and damage Kartarpur corridor project. He said the prime minister has conveyed to India a loud and clear message that Pakistan means business and it is in the best interest of the nation. He said that General Bajwa has ensured continuity of democracy and its stability which are highly commendable.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that during the tenure of General Bajwa, India had to face humiliation across the world for staging fake Pulwama incident while he has improved the morale of the Army and the nation. He said General Bajwa also played a key role in strengthening national institutions and he has the ability to confront prevailing challenges at all fronts.

The ICCI former president said continuation of service of the COAS would leave a positive impact on the country’s security and it will strengthen national solidarity. He said General Bajwa would be in a better position to continue the current policies and ensure peace in the region while safeguarding critical national interests.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah said the party in power has always claimed that it believes in strengthening of institutions for good governance that is vital for progress and stability of the country, but its decision is negation of its oft-repeated claim.