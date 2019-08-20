Zakir breathes his last

ISLAMABAD: Zakir Hussain, the goalkeeper of 1968 Mexico Olympics winning team, breathed his last in Wah Cantt following a protracted illness. He was 90.Zakir also kept the bar for Pakistan during 1956 Melbourne Olympics and returned with gold medals from 1958 Tokyo and 1962 Jakarta Asian Games.The deceased left behind two sons and three daughters. Zakir was later buried in the graveyard of his hometown.