Tue Aug 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

Man killed over monitory dispute

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and another sustained injuries when an armed group opened fire on them over a monitory dispute in Pakhal area here on Monday. An armed group after the exchange of harsh words with one Mohammad Danial and his cousin Mohammad Shahbaz fired at them, leaving both of them seriously injured. The injured were rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Mohammad Danial dead. Mohammad Shahbaz was referred to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad where his condition was stated to be critical.

