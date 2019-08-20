Minister visits Zakat office

BAHAWALPUR: Punjab Minister for Zakat and Usher Shaukat Ali Lalika Monday visited Zakat and Usher department office on Monday. He directed the officers concerned to pay funds on time to the deserving people as a duty. The minister said no negligence would be tolerated in disbursing of funds to the deserving people. He sought a report from the officers concerned on funds disbursed under dowry fund and other heads. He expressed displeasure on the delay of payments to the deserving persons.