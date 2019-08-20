Remand of Sana’s son-in-law in double murder case extended

FAISALABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday extended physical remand of Rana Ahmad Sheharyar, son-in-law of former Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, and his brother Rana Khalid Mehmood, in a murder case of two brothers.

The ATC judge directed the police to produce them in the court on August 22.The two other accused in the case, Muzammil Shah and Ali Raza, would also be produced in the court on the same date.

Meanwhile, the police have also arrested Tariq Janbaz, secretary of Rana Sanaullah, in the same case. He has been shifted to some unknown place for investigation.

TREE PLANTATION: Tree plantation is indispensable to save Pakistan from the adversities of climate change and global warming.

In order to support Prime Minister Imran Khan billion tree tsunami campaign, a number of plantation activities were conducted at the Government College Women University Faisalabad under the supervision of Prof Dr Robina Farooq, GCWUF Vice Chancellor. The Plant for Pakistan was celebrated as a part of monsoon tree plantation drive organised by Dr Irfana Lalarukh, focal person for Clean and Green Pakistan Movement.

In the first phase of tree plantation, 500 trees of Amaltas, Neem, Ficus, Gulcheen, Jaman, Guava, Pilkhan, Ashok, Chandni and Murva (desi), a mix of shady, ornamental, medicinal, fragrant and fruit trees were planted at appropriate places at the main campus of the GCWU. An overwhelming majority of the faculty from all disciplines participated in the plantation campaign.

PROTEST AGAINST TRAFFIC WARDEN: A traffic warden on Monday allegedly challaned a rickshaw driver who had refused to give him plants for plantation which he was carrying in his rickshaw to deliver in a local government school for plantation.

The rickshaw driver along with his colleague drivers staged a demonstration on a road against traffic warden Fazal Khan. They demanded the CTO launch an inquiry into the incident.

SERVANT TORTURED TO DEATH BY LANDLORD: A landlord allegedly tortured to death his servant at Chak 258/RB on Monday.

Accused landlord Ghulam Sarwar, his brother Ghulam Hussain and two sons Adeel and Jameel allegedly tortured Muhammad Aslam when he demanded his salary. As a result, he died instantly. Dijkot police have started investigation.

LAWYER ABDUCTED: A lawyer was abducted from Chak 272/JB Thikriwala on Monday. Muhammad Irshad was allegedly abducted by accused Muhammad Yasin and his accomplices when he was on his way to his office. Thikriwala police have registered a case.

Power shutdown: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown programme for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the programme, power supply from Rajana feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station and Jail Road feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 11am on Tuesday.

ELECTROCUTED: A youth was electrocuted at Chak 215/RB on Monday.

Syed Abu Jundal touched electric wires accidentally near his seminary. As a result, he received electric shocks and died on the spot.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A man died in an accident near Awan Wala on Monday.

Abu Bakr of Chak 494/GB was on his way when his bike collided with a stationed cart. As a result, he died instantly.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A married woman committed suicide at Chak 66/RB on Monday. Nasim Bibi, a mother of four children, ended her life by taking poison. The motive behind eh incident is said to b poverty and domestic problems.