close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

Plantation drive at IIU

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2019

Islamabad: Rector of the International Islamic University Dr. Masoom Yasinzai planted saplings on campus in connection with the national day for plantation announced by the prime minister.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said the university would be among the leading ranks to plant saplings and make the environment clean. The IIU rector said that university was making efforts to arrange a huge amount of saplings through philanthropists so that every student may be able to plant a sapling on campus.

He said that university is in the process to plant as many as 30 thousand saplings amid this tree plantation drive. On the occasion, the IIU rector lauded the horticultural department of the university and prayed for the green and prosperous Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here the university had already planted 250 fruit plant saplings through its Department of Environmental Science, FBAS from NCPC as an endowment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad