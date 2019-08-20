Plantation drive at IIU

Islamabad: Rector of the International Islamic University Dr. Masoom Yasinzai planted saplings on campus in connection with the national day for plantation announced by the prime minister.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said the university would be among the leading ranks to plant saplings and make the environment clean. The IIU rector said that university was making efforts to arrange a huge amount of saplings through philanthropists so that every student may be able to plant a sapling on campus.

He said that university is in the process to plant as many as 30 thousand saplings amid this tree plantation drive. On the occasion, the IIU rector lauded the horticultural department of the university and prayed for the green and prosperous Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here the university had already planted 250 fruit plant saplings through its Department of Environmental Science, FBAS from NCPC as an endowment.