College sector to be improved through changes, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has said that the concept of one subject based universities would be amended and college sector would be improved through systematic amendments.

He said this was addressing the 353rd meeting of Punjab University Senate at Senate Hall, Old Campus here Monday. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan and Senate members participated in the meeting.

Raja Yasir Humayun said the government would introduce a new model to improve efficiency of colleges. He said the government was planning that the top university of the district would directly supervise the efficiency of respective colleges in the division.

Prof Niaz Ahmed said as promised, the university administration had taken several practical measures to ensure good governance. He said the administration had activated university's all statutory bodies and Senate's three, Syndicate's six, Academic Council's five and Selection Board's 36 meetings had been organised in just 14 months.

The VC said around 250 appointments had been made through selection board purely on merit. He said a culture of harmony had been promoted among teachers and students. He said the university had introduced online system for admissions and admissions had been made purely on merit. He said the curriculum of all academic programmes had been revised as per modern needs of the society. He said for the first time, the university's various departments have been ranked from top 200 to 500 institutions worldwide. He thanked Chancellor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and the minister for extending full support for the improvement of university and appointment of Pro-VC and deans of various faculties.

governor: Punjab Governor/Chancellor of University of Education (UOE) Ch Muhammad Sarwar on Monday inaugurated a mega project for strengthening the main campus of the University of Education.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the University of Education Township Campus, Lahore which was also attended by Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam and others.

According to a press release, the total cost of the project is Rs 969.552 million which was approved by Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

Dr Rauf-i-Azam briefed Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar about the project. He said the project was aimed at addressing the immediate needs of the main campus of the university in terms of addition of new infrastructure and other teaching facilities, construction of central library, central science lab, students hostel, bachelor faculty hostel, students service centre and purchase of buses as well ambulances for the students.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar said as a chancellor he always felt excited to support the universities in ensuring better infrastructure and all other necessary facilities which could ensure more conducive environment for education. “I would like to recall the saying of Nelson Mandela “Education is the most powerful weapon which we can use to change the world.” He also talked about commitment of the present government towards education reforms and Prime Minister’s vision and mission to impart quality education across the country. He added the present government was fully committed to playing a supportive role in meaningful projects by providing more and more funds, thus fulfilling its promise to facilitate higher education sector.

Minister Raja Yasir Humayun said the PTI government had attached great importance to higher education according to its manifesto. He said that the schemes for establishment of six new universities had been included in ADP 2019-20. At the end, the governor Sarwar also planted a tree along with others under Green and Clean Pakistan Campaign.