Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE: Met officials have said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. A westerly wave is still affecting upper parts of the country and likely to move northeast wards during next 24 to 36 hours. They predicted mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Malakand, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at several cities including TT Singh 40, Sialkot (A/P 32, City 03), Hafizabad 27, Noorpur Thal 22, Mangla 14, Sahiwal 09, Faisalabad 08, Sargodha City 07, Jhang 06, Jhelum 05, Murree, Gujrat, Bahawalnagar 04, Multan 03, Gujranwala, MB Din, Joharabad 01, Kotli 31, Gari Dupatta 25, Muzaffarabad (City 09, A/P 02), Kakul 27, DI Khan 20, Bannu 17, Pattan 07, Mirkhani, Parachinar, Kalam, Malamjabba 04, Peshawar City 02, Barkhan 10 and Gupis 02.

Monday's highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 36.3°C and minimum was 24.2°C.