close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 20, 2019

Soft loans for imprisoned women

National

A
APP
August 20, 2019

Islamabad: The Ministry of Human Rights has allocated funds to provide soft loans to imprisoned women under ‘Human Rights Relief and Revolving Funds.’ An official of Ministry of Human Rights on Monday said that the assistance and contributions were provided from local national and international agencies for annual aid for the imprisoned women. He said that the soft loan would also be provided to children, orphans, juvenile prisoners.

He further stated that under the current Financial Year 2018-19, an amount of Rs4 million was allocated for the purpose. A committee of Ministry of Human Rights has also recommended financial assistance for 87 applicants amounting to Rs1,080,000, he stated.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan