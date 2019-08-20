close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
August 20, 2019

Cop clueless as wife dies in mysterious circumstances

Karachi

August 20, 2019

The wife of a policeman died after she allegedly shot herself at their house in Lines Area within the limits of the Brigade police station on Monday.

Responding to information, rescuers reached the house and took the injured woman, 26-year-old Ruqayya, wife of policeman Raja Kamran, to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The woman died during treatment.

Police officials attended the scene and inquired about the incident. They said the woman shot herself once in the head with her husband’s official pistol. The said Kamran told the police in his recorded statement that he was not at home when the incident took place, and apparently his wife committed suicide with his pistol over unexplained reasons. Police officials said that they were investigating the incident from different angles.

