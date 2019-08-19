KE to take action against illegal use of its installations

KARACHI: K-Electric has announced to take action against the illegal use of its installations by the internet and TV cable operators, street light switches, telephone lines and Kunda connections from August 19 (today).

It said initial reports had come after a probe saying the electrocution incidents in the city during the rain were mostly caused due to illegal use of its installations by the local TV cable and internet operators. It said it had planned to take action against all the elements using its installations illegally, while a public notice in this regard had already been issued.

The statement said on the KE power distribution installations, Kundas, street lights, television, internet cables and telephones are present, which have no concern with KE. These wires and lines are illegal and thoroughly dangerous for the people and damage KE installations.

It also requested the local government institutions to play their role to protect citizens from fatal incidents.

The KE spokesperson claimed that most of the electrocution incidents occurred due to Kunda connections, hanging street lights or water suction pumps at homes and they are beyond KE’s control. It said the KE is cooperating with Nepra and all other stakeholders to probe the fatal incidents during the recent rains in the city. The KE spokesperson said the power utility would take all necessary actions on the recommendations after the investigations to rectify its system, so as the power supply was safe and dependable.

He said it is injustice to blame one institution for all the incidents by some sectors because most of the incidents occurred due to Kunda connections and at homes, which cannot be blamed on KE.

The spokesperson claimed that all the incidents occurred during the flooding in the city that has no infrastructure to cope with the situation. He said it was reported by the Nepra in 2018 that the KE was third among those Discos having least number of accidents.