Massive turnout for latest Hong Kong march

HONG KONG: Protesters on Sunday turned Hong Kong streets into rivers of umbrellas as they marched from a packed park and filled a major road in the Chinese territory, where mass pro-democracy demonstrations have become a regular weekend activity this summer.

Organisers said they hoped the assembly would be peaceful, which would make for a rare calm weekend in a movement that has been marked by violent clashes with police. Law enforcement officers were keeping a low profile, with no riot police seen from the procession’s main routes.

“We hope that there will not be any chaotic situations today,” said organiser Bonnie Leung. “We hope we can show the world that Hong Kong people can be totally peaceful.” Her group, the Civil Human Rights Front, has organised three massive marches in Hong Kong since June.