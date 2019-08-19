Tevta chairman urges demand driven courses

LAHORE: There is a dire need for keeping close liaison with industries to prepare Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) training programmes and courses so that workforce could be produced in accordance with their requirements.

According to a handout, Tevta Chairman Ali Salman Siddique said this while speaking to the senior officers of Tevta after taking charge of his office here on Sunday. He called for measures to start the training courses and modules in accordance with the need of the hour. Ali Salman also directed the officers concerned to mobilise the placement centres for ensuring placement of trainees in the job market and devise a plan to ensure placement of the trained people produced by Tevta institutions all over the province. The Tevta chairman also stressed the need for starting courses according to the international requirements by entering into agreements for grant of international accreditation by well-reputed foreign institutions.