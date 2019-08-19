close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

Young man ‘commits suicide’

Karachi

A young man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan in the Sultanabad area on Sunday.

According to police officials, the incident took place at a house located near PIDC in the Sultanabad area within the limits of the Civil Lines police station. The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where it was identified to be that of 20-year-old Samiullah.

Quoting the initial investigations, police officials said the young man had apparently committed suicide over unexplained reasons while investigations were under way.

Man dies in road tragedy:

A 32-year-old man Irfan Masih, son of Iqbal Masih, died in a road accident in the Qayyumabad area within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. The body was shifted to the JPMC. Police officials said the victim was crossing a road when a speedy vehicle hit and killed him.

