PHF expands selection committee

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation has decided to increase the number of selection committee members and for the reason, former great Kalimullah and Nasir Ali have been inducted in the committee. With their inclusing in the selection committee, the number of members have swelled from four to six now. It has for the first time Kalimullah, who hung his shoes in 1986, got associated with the federation. Kalim, from Bahawalpur had played 176 internationals and the star forward has 97 goals in his records books. Kalim with his last minute goal in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics got Pakistan gold medal. He also won medal for Pakistan in 1982 World Cup and Asian Games.