PNCA organised over 100 cultural events last year

Islamabad : Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has organised a number of mega cultural festivals and events to spearhead the development of arts in the country during last one year.

Director General, PNCA, Syed Jamal Shah told this agency that PNCA organised more than 100 cultural events and festival in last one year to celebrate the diversity of cultural heritage being practiced in the country as well as in different parts of the world.

From cultural shows, art exhibitions, craft shows and celebrations of international and national days to festivals, training workshops, youth activities, drama and film screenings, all programmes of PNCA focused on educating masses about the understanding of cultural values and providing quality entertainment to the people he said.

He said that its aims to build a robust arts ecosystem by creating an environment conducive to the flourishing of the arts, where the arts are accessible to everyone and artists and art groups have the commitment, financial support and resource and to excel at home, and on the world stage.

He said that a holistic and integrated cluster development approach was initiated to develop the arts ecosystem.

Dedicated teams were established to champion the performing, visual and literary art forms he said.

Jamal Shah said that these team works on the entire value chain from seeding arts start-ups, grooming talents, developing arts groups and arts businesses, to internationalization.

DG PNCA said that this total approach allows each art form to blossom independently with its own focus on specific areas of opportunity and cultivate new areas for long-terms growth and sustainability.

He said that new talents are identified and developed through music and writing competition.

Jamal Shah said that annual awards are given to artists in recognition of their achievements and to patterns for arts sponsorship.

“We at PNCA believe that all cultural assets must support the national objectives and contribute towards promotion of intangible cultural heritage and creation of soft image of Pakistan’s society,” he said. He said that PNCA also organized National Music Festival from 19th to 25th April 2019, to showcase the best of Pakistani music talent representing all music genres of Pakistan including folk music / classical/ qawali/ sufi/ contemporary/modern pop/ ghazal/ children performances.

The third edition of the Women International Film Festival (WIFF) also took place at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) from March 4-9, 2019.This year the festival was spanned six days with the first five days of the event showcased films from European women filmmakers from Austria, Bulgaria, Italy, Spain and Sweden.

The 4th edition of Pakistan International Mountain Film Festival 2018 (PIMFF) also took place at PNCA Islamabad on 15th and 16th of December 2018, where films related to adventure, mountains, cultures and environment from Pakistan and all over the world were screened.

PNCA in collaboration with ministry of Information, Broadcasting also organised a Chinese film festival from July 3 to 6, 2019 in celebration of the 70th founding anniversary of People’s Republic of China and the 68th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between China and Pakistan.

China Tourism and Cultural week 2019 was also held at PNCA from June 18, 2019, aiming to showcase China’s landscapes, tourism, culture and art.