Aun Rizvi’s anniversary

Islamabad : The 20th death anniversary of ex-controller of state run television channel and social worker Aun Mohammad Rizvi will be observed today (Sunday), at Imambargah, G-6/2, at 11 a.m., says a press release.

Allama Syed Shahanshah Naqvi, Wasim Abbass Baloch, Ali Raza Khokar, Qamar Haider Zaidi, Firdous Aalam, and others will address gathering.