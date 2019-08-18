Aun Rizvi’s anniversary

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The 20th death anniversary of ex-controller of state run television channel and social worker Aun Mohammad Rizvi will be observed today (Sunday), at Imambargah, G-6/2, at 11 a.m., says a press release.
Allama Syed Shahanshah Naqvi, Wasim Abbass Baloch, Ali Raza Khokar, Qamar Haider Zaidi, Firdous Aalam, and others will address gathering.
