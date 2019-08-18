close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 18, 2019

Aun Rizvi’s anniversary

Islamabad

 
August 18, 2019

Islamabad : The 20th death anniversary of ex-controller of state run television channel and social worker Aun Mohammad Rizvi will be observed today (Sunday), at Imambargah, G-6/2, at 11 a.m., says a press release.

Allama Syed Shahanshah Naqvi, Wasim Abbass Baloch, Ali Raza Khokar, Qamar Haider Zaidi, Firdous Aalam, and others will address gathering.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad