Sun Aug 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2019

Landslide blocks road in Siran valley

Peshawar

August 18, 2019

MANSEHRA: Jabori-Nawazabad road was blocked by a heavy landslide in Siran valley on Saturday.

“The landslides have frequently been blocking the road causing inconvenience to travellers but the district administration is not taking any measures to address the problem faced by locals since long,” said Mohammad Naveed, an area resident. “Siran valley is no doubt a paradise on earth but dilapidated road condition from Shinkiari up to Jabori and then Nawazabad is a big hurdle in attracting tourists to this picturesque valley,” he added. The residents of Nawazabad and adjoining villages have demanded the provincial government to re-carpet the main artery and raise protection walls in the areas prone to landslide.

