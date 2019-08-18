close
August 18, 2019

Live wire

Newspost

 
This refers to the letter, 'Safety practices' (Aug 15, 2019) by Engr Riaz Akbar. I agree with the writer's point of view. The recent heavy rain in Karachi has killed more than 13 people. Among those, most of them lost their precious lives due to live and bare electricity wires.

This is an appeal to the authorities concerned to repair those wires which are bare or out of cover so as to secure the lives of the citizens.

Abdul Waheed

Kech

