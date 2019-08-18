Djokovic dumps Pouille to reach Cincinnati semis

CINCINNATI: Novak Djokovic controlled Lucas Pouille 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 on Friday to move closer to a second straight title at the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The top seed, won the 15th of his last 16 matches as he beat the Frenchman for the second time this season after a win in the Australian Open semi-finals. Djokovic will play for a final berth on Saturday against Russian Daniil Medvedev, losing finalist last week in Canada against Rafael Nadal.