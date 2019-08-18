close
Sun Aug 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
afp
August 18, 2019

Djokovic dumps Pouille to reach Cincinnati semis

Sports

A
afp
August 18, 2019

CINCINNATI: Novak Djokovic controlled Lucas Pouille 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 on Friday to move closer to a second straight title at the ATP Cincinnati Masters.

The top seed, won the 15th of his last 16 matches as he beat the Frenchman for the second time this season after a win in the Australian Open semi-finals. Djokovic will play for a final berth on Saturday against Russian Daniil Medvedev, losing finalist last week in Canada against Rafael Nadal.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports