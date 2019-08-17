close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
August 17, 2019

Obituary

Islamabad

 
Islamabad: Begum Zia Abdus Salam Khan, widow of Khan Abdus Salam Khan and mother of Khanzada Abdul Majeed Khan, passed away. She was 94, says a press release.

Her funeral prayers will be offered today (August 17) at village Zaida, District Swabi, Khyber Pakhtun-khwa, at 10 a.m. She was a distinguished veteran of the Pakistan movement and her selfless services in the freedom movement were highly praised and recognised by Fatima Jinnah and the Quaid-e-Azam himself.

She is survived by Khanzada Abdul Majeed Khan (son), Khanzada Abdul Fatir Khan (grandson), Khanzada Abdul Fattah Khan (grandson), Abdus Samad Khan Advocate (brother), Col

(r) Iqbal Khattak (son-in-law), Sajid Mumtaz Khan (son-in-law), Babur Habib (son-in-law) and Khanzada Abdul Wadood Khan (brother).

