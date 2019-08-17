close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
August 17, 2019

No phone

Newspost

 
August 17, 2019

Last Saturday my telephone number went offline. I also have DSL, internet & PTCL Smart TV attached with the phone line. Now, today is the seventh day and I am without DSL, internet and Smart TV. I am receiving persistence calls from 1218 that the faults have been rectified. If PTCL authorities are able to maintain standards, they should abandon it altogether.

The authorities running PTCL are requested to look into their efficiency and governance. It is also requested that that the faults with my phone line be solved without wasting more time.

M K Farooqi

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost