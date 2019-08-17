No phone

Last Saturday my telephone number went offline. I also have DSL, internet & PTCL Smart TV attached with the phone line. Now, today is the seventh day and I am without DSL, internet and Smart TV. I am receiving persistence calls from 1218 that the faults have been rectified. If PTCL authorities are able to maintain standards, they should abandon it altogether.

The authorities running PTCL are requested to look into their efficiency and governance. It is also requested that that the faults with my phone line be solved without wasting more time.

M K Farooqi

Karachi