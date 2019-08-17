CITY PULSE: The Secret Side of Feica

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Feica’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Secret Side of Feica’ until August 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Walking through Play

The VM Art Gallery is hosting a group art exhibition titled ‘Walking through Play’ until August 26. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

The Long & Short of It

The Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture is hosting the IVS Alumni Show 2019 titled ‘The Long & Short of It’ until August 16 at the IVS Gallery. Call 021-111111487 for more information.

Creative Karachi Festival 2019

The Creative Karachi Festival is Karachi's famous two-day festival of interdisciplinary arts and creativity, transformed into a weekend 'mela'. The two day festival promises to transform our tiny corner of the megalopolis of Karachi into a buzzing wonderland of music, art, food, creativity and fun through an exceptional line-up of visual artists, contemporary and traditional craftsmen, performers, writers, poets, dancers, film and documentary makers, qavvaals and musicians, comedians and storytellers and a unique outdoor eating experience with communal tables, food demos, and tastings!

Date: Friday 30th & Saturday 31st August 2019

Time: 02:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Venue: Alliance Française de Karachi

Call (92-21) 3538-9043 for more information.