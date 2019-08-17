CITY PULSE: The Secret Side of Feica

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Feica’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Secret Side of Feica’ until August 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Walking through Play
The VM Art Gallery is hosting a group art exhibition titled ‘Walking through Play’ until August 26. Call 021-34948088 for more information.
The Long & Short of It
The Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture is hosting the IVS Alumni Show 2019 titled ‘The Long & Short of It’ until August 16 at the IVS Gallery. Call 021-111111487 for more information.
Creative Karachi Festival 2019
The Creative Karachi Festival is Karachi's famous two-day festival of interdisciplinary arts and creativity, transformed into a weekend 'mela'. The two day festival promises to transform our tiny corner of the megalopolis of Karachi into a buzzing wonderland of music, art, food, creativity and fun through an exceptional line-up of visual artists, contemporary and traditional craftsmen, performers, writers, poets, dancers, film and documentary makers, qavvaals and musicians, comedians and storytellers and a unique outdoor eating experience with communal tables, food demos, and tastings!
Date: Friday 30th & Saturday 31st August 2019
Time: 02:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Venue: Alliance Française de Karachi
Call (92-21) 3538-9043 for more information.
