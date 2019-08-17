Affected families demand action against KE

Eid will never make its way to the families who lost their loved ones in electrocution incidents during recent spells of rainfall in the city’s posh area of Defense Housing Authority (DHA).

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Friday, some of the affected families said that they would never be able to celebrate Eid or Independence Day now. Talha Tanweer, Faizan Saleem and Hamza Tariq Butt, all in their early 20s, were electrocuted to death during rains in DHA’s Khayaban-e- Shahbaz area last week.

Their families appealed to the authorities to take action against the K-Electric (KE), the only power distribution company in the city. The families said that such incidents could happen to anyone in the city. After voting for Imran Khan, the families said, the “only change” that came to our lives is in the face of deaths”. They said that in future even if a single life was saved they would consider the demise of their children a sacrifice.

The families shared that all the three young men had the urge to do something for the country and were eager to join the Pakistan Army. They said their children fell victim to the worst kind of terrorism, and out of helplessness they had come to the KPC.

They said that even Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah seemed helpless in this case. In Karachi, deaths due to electrocution had become normality, while in the rest of the world even prisoners of death sentences were not electrocuted to death.

On the day of the soyem of the victims, the families said they were taken to the police station against their will and the police included sections of their choosing in the FIRs. The families rejected the sections in the FIRs included by the police and said those are all lies. They asked to eliminate the section 322 from the FIR and demanded to include sections pertaining to terrorism clauses. They also asked to reopen all the cases against the KE and demanded from the government to take over the power utility and freeze its bank accounts.

Man dies of electrocution

A 45-year-old man, identified as Rahim, son of Ramzan, died of electrocution in the Port Qasim area withint he limits of the Bin Qasim police station. The body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later handed over to the family for burial. Police officials said that the victim died of electrocution while carrying out some electrical work.