FWMC lifts over 14,594 ton waste of sacrificial animals during Eid

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) lifted 14,594 tons waste of sacrificial animals during the three days of Eid from the city and disposed it at the dumping site about 20 kms away from the city at M.Jaranwala Road.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, more than 400 pickups, 16 waste collection vehicles and 4,000 workers took part in the cleanliness operation during Eid days.

He said routine cleanliness campaign of the city was also carried out to keep the environment clean.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions including primary, middle, high, higher secondary schools as well as colleges will re-open after summer vacations here on Friday. The educational institutions were closed from June first to August fourteen for summer vacations. However, all schools and colleges would re-open on August 16 (Friday) after observing Eid holidays.