FIR registered against killer of boy in Pindi

Rawalpindi: The police, finally, have registered a first information report (FIR) under murder charge on the complaint of the father of 5-year-old boy killed in haphazard shooting in Naya Mohallah during fire work while celebrating Independence Day on midnight of August 13 and 14, a police spokesman said Thursday.

Earlier, father of the innocent deceased refused to take up the case and asked the police that he didn’t want to lodge FIR against the shooter.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana took the action and murder case has been registered in City Police Station while considering the father of the deceased child as a plaintiff of the case.

The CPO Rawalpindi has directed the SP Rawal Division, to trace and ensure the arrest of the accused within two days in any case. According to details, 5-year-old child Haram Ali was killed as a result of a blind bullet being fired in the area named Naya Mohalla of PS City.

Last night, the CPO Rawalpindi contacted the father of the deceased Haram Ali for the third time and told him that, the blood of the innocent child should not be hidden in any way, therefore you are requested to please resort to legal action through the submission of a written application with the Police.

Mohammad Shahid agreed to undergo a legal action against the culprits, and gave a written application for registration of the case against the culprits for the murder of his son, Haram Ali; upon reception of an application the case was registered against the unidentified accused under Section 302 of PPC with the City Police Station.

The CPO Rawalpindi Mohammad Faisal Rana has constituted a special team of highly professional Police Officers, headed by the SP Rawal Division Akram Khan Niazi, who will trace and arrest the suspected accused responsible for the murder of the innocent child.