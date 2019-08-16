Delay in inauguration of Hazara Motorway section irks people

MANSEHRA: Shah Maqsood-Mansehra Section of Hazara Motorway, which was scheduled to be inaugurated on Independence Day, couldn't be made operational as yet, causing trouble and inconvenience to passengers.

"We remained stuck in a massive traffic jam at Karakoram Highway from Havelian to Mansehra and covered 35km distance in more than three hours," Mohammad Nasir, a tourist from Rawalpindi, complained as he talked to reporters. "Had motorway been inaugurated or opened to traffic as per the announcement, we could have covered this distance within 20 minutes," he added.

Hazara Commissioner Zaheerul Islam had announced in June this year that the motorway section would be inaugurated and made operational for traffic by August 14, but his announcement was ignored by the National Highway Authority.

The tourists, who were on way to natural attractions of the Kaghan Valley and Nathiagali from different parts of the country, also remained stranded in vehicles.

"A group of our party workers had met National Highway Authority high-ups last month seeking reopening of the motorway and they had assured us that this main artery would be opened to traffic by August 14 but to no avail and travellers are suffering inconvenience," stated Asim Shahzad, the president of Jamaat-e-Islami youth wing.

He said that Shah Maqsood-Mansehra Motorway was ready for a formal inauguration and the delay was unjustified and causing trouble to the commuters.