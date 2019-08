‘Dua-e-Qul’

Rawalpindi: ‘Qul’ for the departed soul of Lt Col Amjad Nawaz, father of Hamza Amjad and Waleed Amjad will be held today (Friday) after ‘Asar’ (5 p.m. to 7 p.m) at EME Mess, Saddar, Rawalpindi, says a press release.